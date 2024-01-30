Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party names 16 candidates, Dimple Yadav to contest from Mainpuri

Twitter
Headlines

Ayodhya to get flight connectivity with 8 new cities from February 1; check new flight routes

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay teaser: 'Sirfira Majnu' Guru Randhawa has twisted love story with 'beautiful Laila' Saiee Manjrekar

Meet woman, an IITian who was rejected 73 times, then built 2 unicorn companies worth Rs 52000 crore, her net worth is..

Meet actress who made debut at 13, starred in India’s first soap opera, taught Shah Rukh Khan acting; is daughter of...

Rajya Sabha chairman revokes suspension of 11 members ahead of Budget Session 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ayodhya to get flight connectivity with 8 new cities from February 1; check new flight routes

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay teaser: 'Sirfira Majnu' Guru Randhawa has twisted love story with 'beautiful Laila' Saiee Manjrekar

Meet woman, an IITian who was rejected 73 times, then built 2 unicorn companies worth Rs 52000 crore, her net worth is..

Foods that suit you best as per zodiac sign

IPL 2024: Players who won match with last ball six

8 tips to prevent face dryness in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay teaser: 'Sirfira Majnu' Guru Randhawa has twisted love story with 'beautiful Laila' Saiee Manjrekar

Yash to collaborate with this superstar for his second Hindi film after Ramayana: Report

Meet actress who divorced first husband, fell in love with her co-star on set, got married, she is now...

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party names 16 candidates, Dimple Yadav to contest from Mainpuri

The SP has fielded Dimple Yadav, wife of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from Mainpuri and Shafiqur Rahman Barq from Sambhal and Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow.

article-main

ANI

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 06:41 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced the names of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, to take place in this year.

The SP has fielded Dimple Yadav, wife of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from Mainpuri and Shafiqur Rahman Barq from Sambhal and Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow.

Dimple Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the Mainpuri parliamentary byelection in December 2022, defeating Raghuraj Singh Shakya of the BJP by a margin of 2,88,461 votes.

Considered as SP's bastion, the seat was held by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and it got vacated after his death on October 10.

Akshay Yadav has been fielded from Firozabad, while from Banda, the SP has fielded Shivshakar Singh Patel.

Barq who at 93 is one of the oldest Parliamentarians has been elected 5 times to the Lok Sabha from Sambhal.

"Hoga PDA ke naam, abki ekjut matdan," the SP said.

In the current Lok Sabha, the SP, that had fought in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2019, has three MPs while BSP has 10 MPs. Sonia Gandhi, who represents the Rae Bareli seat, is the lone Congress MP from the State.

On January 19, the SP and RLD had announced their alliance for the Lok Sabha election, with SP leaving seven seats in western Uttar Pradesh for the RLD.

The SP has offered 11 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh to the Congress.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former U.P. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday said that their "alliance" is off to a good start in the State.

Both the Congress and the SP are members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), formed to take on the BJP-led Centre.

"Our cordial alliance with the Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward with the winning equation. 'INDIA' team and 'PDA' (Picchda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) strategy will change history," Yadav said in a post on X.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 Today: Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

    Fighter box office collection day 5: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer witnesses massive drop on first Monday, earns Rs 8 crore

    This south actor to reportedly play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana, it's not Dhanush or Naga Chaitanya

    Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

    Meet actress who made debut at 13, starred in India’s first soap opera, taught Shah Rukh Khan acting; is daughter of...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

    In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

    Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

    Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE