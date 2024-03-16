Twitter
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting on Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad seat on this date

Assembly Elections Date 2024: EC announces voting dates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim

Amruta Khanvilkar shares challenges she faced while shooting for Hansal Mehta's Lootere: 'The most dangerous...'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Result dates, schedule, facts; all you need to know

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Result dates, schedule, facts; all you need to know

While voting will take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, the counting of votes will be on June 4.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 05:03 PM IST

India, the world's largest democracy, is gearing up for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a monumental exercise in governance and civic participation. The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, has announced that the national polls will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19 and concluding on June 1. The final results are slated for announcement on June 4.

This democratic process will determine the composition of the 18th Lok Sabha, with the majority party in the Lower House subsequently selecting the Prime Minister. Simultaneously, assembly polls will be held in states including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha.

Election Date: Lok Sabha Poll Schedule Released

Phase 1 voting on April 19

Phase 2 voting on April 26

Phase 3 voting on May 7

Phase 4 voting on May 13

Phase 5 voting on May 20

Phase 6 voting on May 25

Phase 7 voting on June 1

RESULTS: June 4

Lok Sabha Election: Elegible voters, First time voters

Approximately 97 crore eligible voters, including 1.89 crore first-time voters, are expected to participate in these elections. Notably, voters above 85 years of age and PWD voters with 40 percent or more disability can vote from home, ensuring inclusivity in the electoral process.

Lok Sabha Election: Voters In "Others" Category

2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Over 48,000 Transgenders Eligible To Vote In Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Election 2024: How to register to vote

For those eager to participate, finding their name on the voters' list is crucial. The National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) provides a user-friendly platform for this purpose. Voters can search their names by entering simple details or their Electoral Photo ID Card number, ensuring easy access to relevant information, including their polling station.

Moreover, individuals yet to register can do so conveniently through the NVSP website. Form 6 is tailored for first-time voters or those who have shifted constituencies. Both online and offline registration options are available, ensuring seamless participation.

Even if one doesn't possess a voter-ID card, they can still vote using most government-issued photo identity documents, such as passports, driving licenses, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and others, ensuring that no eligible voter is left behind.

 

 

 

