COVID-19 JN.1: Cases of new variant rises to 69 in India, highest from Karnataka

SliceTube: The Hot New YouTube Video Trimming App Taking the World of Creators by Storm

SocialKing.in: Dominating the 2023 Social Media Marketing Landscape

Logicmojo Data Science Course To Become Data Scientist in 2024

PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 2 crore subscribers; highest among global leaders

Gautam Adani led Adani Group reveals new plan, to invest Rs 9350 crore in...

Tejas OTT release: When, where to watch Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner

'Despite not seeing you, I…:'Shikhar Dhawan pens heartfelt note on son Zoravar's birthday

8 reasons why you shouldn't eat momos everyday

6 Ayurvedic herbs for detoxification

10 best acting performances of 2023 ranked

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Tejas OTT release: When, where to watch Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner

Hansal Mehta slams trolls attacking him for praising Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'To respond with hate and disrespect...'

Not Munawar, Ankita, Anurag, but Anjali Arora names this contestant among top finalist of Bigg Boss 17

Logicmojo Data Science Course To Become Data Scientist in 2024

The Logicmojo Data Science Course & Bootcamp is set to commence in 2024.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

In the rapidly evolving world of technology, data science has emerged as a pivotal field, driving innovation and decision-making across various industries. As we approach 2024, the demand for skilled data scientists is at an all-time high. Recognizing this, Logicmojo, an online platform specializing in data science education, has launched an exceptional "Data Science Course & Bootcamp" designed to transform aspiring professionals into industry-ready data scientists.

Course & Bootcamp Overview:

The Logicmojo Data Science Course & Bootcamp, set to commence in 2024, is meticulously structured to cater to both beginners and those looking to enhance their existing skills. This comprehensive program covers fundamental concepts such as statistics, machine learning, data analysis, Deep Learning and programming, while also delving into advanced topics like artificial intelligence, big data technologies, and real-world project execution.  

Key Features:

  • Expert-Led Training: Learn from industry experts who bring real-world experience and insights into the classroom. This is a Weekend live class for working professionals as well as freshers candidates who want to make a career in the AI world.
  • Hands-On Learning: Engage in practical sessions, including live projects, case studies, and interactive coding sessions. 20+ Projects will be discussed alongside practical learning experiences.
  • Flexible Learning Schedule: Benefit from the online format, allowing you to learn at your own pace and convenience. All live class recordings will be shared along with the option to repeat the complete classes again.
  • Career Services: Avail personalized career guidance, resume workshops, and interview preparation to ensure job readiness upon completion. Every candidate in the Data Science courses will be provided guaranteed job referrals as a Data Scientist, ML engineer as well as SDE roles in product organizations

Who Should Enroll? The course is ideal for:

  • Aspiring data scientists seeking a robust foundation in the field.
  • Professionals aiming to transition into data science roles from software development steam.
  • Students and recent graduates looking to enhance their employability in a competitive job market.


Success Stories & Testimonials: Logicmojo prides itself on the success of its alumni, many of whom have gone on to secure prestigious positions in top-tier companies. Testimonials from former students highlight the course's effectiveness, the excellence of the teaching staff, and the tangible career advancements achieved post-completion.

Full Stack Development Course:
Working professionals aspiring to pursue a career as data scientists should also possess some foundational knowledge in software development and programming. These skills are essential for establishing a career in the AI field. Additionally, require Full Stack Developer Course is provided to impart knowledge about how front-end and back-end systems operate within the software development cycle.

Enrollment and Further Information: Enrollment for the 2024 session is now open, with limited seats to ensure personalized attention and an optimal learning experience. For detailed course information, fee structure, and enrollment processes, visit Logicmojo's official website or contact their admissions team.

Conclusion: The Logicmojo Data Science Course represents a significant opportunity for those aiming to make a mark in the field of data science. With its comprehensive curriculum, expert guidance, and robust career support, the program stands as an ideal launchpad for the next generation of data science professionals. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, equipping yourself with the skills taught at Logicmojo could be your key to a successful and fulfilling career in data science in 2024 and beyond.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

 

 

