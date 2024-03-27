Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, graduated from IIT, hired with over Rs 300 crore salary package, used to work at Yahoo, left to join…

NASA's latest snapshot of 'planetary besties' Pluto and Charon captivates internet

Leadership shakeup in key security agencies: Sadanand Date new NIA DG; BPR&D and NDRF also get new chiefs

Sara Ali Khan didn't like how she was reacting to criticism: 'Felt like I'm not being honest to myself' | Exclusive

Meet woman, an Indian, who bought entire building to protect Arabian Sea view from her home, building is worth...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, graduated from IIT, hired with over Rs 300 crore salary package, used to work at Yahoo, left to join…

NASA's latest snapshot of 'planetary besties' Pluto and Charon captivates internet

Sara Ali Khan didn't like how she was reacting to criticism: 'Felt like I'm not being honest to myself' | Exclusive

7 foods rich in Vitamin B3 to lower high cholesterol levels

7 home remedies to reduce bloating

7 dishes introduced by Mughals to India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings Rises To The Top I Orange Cap I Purple Cap | IPL 2024

CSK Vs GT Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By 63 Runs | IPL 2024 Highlights

IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Guwahati Stadium Buzzes for IND vs AFG FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers!

Sara Ali Khan didn't like how she was reacting to criticism: 'Felt like I'm not being honest to myself' | Exclusive

Meet actor who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman, Ajay Devgn, gave 15 flop films, his sister is..

Meet actress who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Akshay, divorced first husband, hid second marriage, she is now..

HomeIndia

India

Leadership shakeup in key security agencies: Sadanand Date new NIA DG; BPR&D and NDRF also get new chiefs

Date, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) office of Maharashtra cadre, has been appointed as the new Director General of the NIA.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a significant reorganisation within India's security apparatus, the Centre has announced pivotal appointments in key agencies, giving charge of the new Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to distinguished IPS officer Sadanand Vasant Date, his batchmate Rajeev Kumar as chief of BPR&D and their one-year-old junior Piyush Anand as head of the NDRF.

Date, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) office of Maharashtra cadre, has been appointed as the new Director General of the NIA for a tenure up to his superannuation on December 31, 2026, or until further orders as the incumbent chief of the anti-terror agency, Dinkar Gupta, will retire on March 31.

With an illustrious career marked by expertise in law enforcement, Date brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His appointment follows the retirement of the outgoing Director General, marking a seamless transition in leadership within the agency.

Meanwhile, Piyush Anand, a 1991-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer, has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Currently serving as the Special DG of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Anand's appointment comes amidst growing challenges in disaster management and response, highlighting the government's commitment to bolstering the nation's resilience against natural calamities.

He has been given the new charge for a period of two years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, as incumbent NDRF chief Atul Karwal will retire on March 31.

Simultaneously, Rajeev Kumar, an accomplished IPS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).
With a focus on enhancing research and development initiatives within the law enforcement sector, Rajeev Kumar's appointment reflects the government's emphasis on innovation and modernization in policing. He has been given the fresh charge for a tenure up to his superannuation on June 30, 2026, or until further orders as the present DG of the BPR&D Balaji Srivastava will retire on March 31.

These appointments underscore a strategic realignment in the leadership of crucial security agencies, aimed at enhancing efficiency, effectiveness, and coordination in safeguarding the nation's interests.
As the new appointees take charge, they are expected to bring fresh perspectives and proactive measures to address emerging security challenges, ensuring the continued safety and security of the country and its citizens. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicts rain, snowfall in several states; check forecast for this week

'Every woman...': Kangana Ranaut hits back at Supriya Shrinate's objectionable remark, Congress leader clarifies

7th Pay Commission: After 4% DA hike, another good news for central govt employees, may get...

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Meet woman who earns Rs 7400 per hour, her job is to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement