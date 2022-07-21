IMDDXB brings influencers that fit your brand's beliefs

Social or traditional media -- which platform do you think is preferred more in current times? Well, the majority would agree it is social media. This is precisely why every small and big brand is shifting to the digital space! Therefore, it's tough to establish, set aside the pack and reach people. But not when you have IMDDXB on your side. This influencer marketing agency has got your back.

For brands, finding an influencer that understands and rightly promotes their brand beliefs is an onerous job. With a large network of the best-willing, talented, globally-recognized influencers, IMDDXB can help you find the perfect influencer for your brand that will help you reach your target audience effectively.

Imagine the potential reach, increase in sales and building up consumer trust with influencers that share your same values. This is only possible when you partner with IMDDXB.

Nearly every business needs great content to reach its target audience. And IMDDXB plays a vital role in that. They help in creating videos, and photos and maintaining your social media feed. Since the majority of people trust these influencers with brand reviews and promotions, IMDDXB has a cosmic number of influencers in their community. Whether you are fast food or a clothing brand, whether you own a gym or a deluxe hotel, or anything else, IMDDXB has influencers for every niche.

According to Nielsen's consumer trust index report, 92% of consumers trust influencer marketing over traditional advertising. So don't you think that almost every brand will rush to collaborate with influencers? But, for you to not hustle in making this decision on your own, IMDDXB can be of great help.

Founded by the business tycoon, Rahul Kaul, IMDDXB has been in the market for years now. And they have already worked with various illustrious brands from all across the UAE. "Right influencer and not more influencer partners" is IMDDXB's basic ideology. A few of the influencers that they have collaborated with are Ahmed Mokbel, Mohamed Khalid, Retta, Alessandra Stockler, Ahmed Mohsen, Doks K, Huda Yassine, and many, many more.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.