IMD Weather Update: Cold wave, dense fog predicted in THESE states for next 4 days

On Saturday, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) issued a forecast for a cold wave that would affect northern India for the next four days, like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, western parts of Haryana, and north Rajasthan. According to the forecast agency, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Tripura will experience dense fog over the next two days as winter has arrived in many areas of the nation.

Dark clouds over the Arabian Sea

The depression over the western Arabian Sea, according to the weather agency's Saturday afternoon forecast, is now located west of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep). The IMD issued a warning that the depression was likely to move almost westward and weaken over the course of the next 12 hours into a clearly defined low pressure area.

The IMD has also issued a warning that the seas will continue to be rough for the next 12 hours. Additionally, wet and windy weather is likely to predominate with winds gusting to 65 kmph and reaching 45 to 55 kmph. It will slow down in the following 6 am and increase to 25 to 35 kmph in the following 12 pm.

Low pressure over the Bay of Bengal

At 8:30 am on December 17, the low pressure area still resides over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the nearby East Equatorial Indian Ocean. During the in next 48 hours, it is expected to move westward over South Bay of Bengal. The 20th and 21st of December are likely to see heavy rainfall in south Tamil Nadu due to its influence. From December 17 to 19, the South Andaman Sea and its neighbouring North Andaman Sea are expected to experience rough seas.

Warning to fishermen

Fishermen are advised not to travel to the South Andaman Sea and adjacent North Andaman Sea from December 17 to 19. On December 17 and 18, the Southeast Bay of Bengal. -On December 17 and 18, along and off the coast of Sri Lanka, the Gulf of Mannar, and southwest Bay of Bengal.

Minimum temperature predicted

Over many areas of interior Maharashtra, the south Gujarat region, and south Madhya Pradesh during the next 3 days, a gradual decrease in minimum temperatures of 2-4°C is likely, with no other significant change.

Delhi weather update

After a brief period of relative respite for Delhi residents, the air quality in the capital fell into the "very poor" category on Saturday morning, according to the Air Quality Meter, with a reading of "310."

