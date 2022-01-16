Haryana implements new reservation law for private sector - Here’s what it means

On January 15, 2022, Haryana brought into effect a new reservation law for the private sector. The law aims to support job seekers in the state by providing 75% reservation in private sector. The new law’s enforcement also fulfils a key election promise of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), one of Haryana’s coalition partners.

The law was notified by the BJP-JJP government last November to bring reservations for locals in the private sector.

The law will require 75% of vacancies with private companies, with an upper limit of gross monthly salary up to Rs 30,000, to be reserved for the state’s youth.

Expressing his happening after the legislation was implemented, Dy CM Chautala said, “Today is a historic day for the youth as from now priority for jobs would be given to the youth of Haryana in all private sector companies, institutions, trusts, societies and industries established in the state.”

"With the implementation of this system, new avenues for employment will open for lakhs of youth in the private sector," an official statement quoting Chautala said.

A dedicated portal has been developed by the state Labour Department where companies will have to now show their vacancies. A helpline number has been given for job seekers. The state government will continuously monitor the portal.

The new law is time-bound and will be implemented for 10 years. Furthermore, the residency requirement for job seekers has also been slash by the state from 15 to 5 years. This will bring flexibilities for private companies hiring, with the new law in effect.

(With inputs from IANS)