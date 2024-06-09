Twitter
Kumar's political ascent may be attributed to his involvement in student politics at the Akhil Bhaaratiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student branch of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which he had been a part of since his early years.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 10:52 PM IST

Who is Bandi Sanjay, BJP firebrand leader, who moved from RSS to PM Modi 3.0 Cabinet?
Before becoming a fiery BJP leader in Telangana, Bandi Sanjay Kumar had to endure political upheaval and internal party strife. He took the oath of office as a minister in the Narendra Modi government on Sunday.
Kumar's political ascent may be attributed to his involvement in student politics at the Akhil Bhaaratiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student branch of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which he had been a part of since his early years.
With his grooming in the Right wing outfits providing him a clear ideological launchpad and direction, he gradually became popular as an aggressive Saffron leader. Kumar's 'take the bull by the horns' style, ensured victory in a considerable number of seats in the Hyderabad civic polls during the previous BRS regime, which gave a clear signal that the saffron party can be an alternative to the then ruling party.
Now, the BJP national general secretary, Kumar retained the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana with a massive margin of over 2.25 lakh votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.
Born in 1971, Kumar contested as a BJP candidate in 2014 Karimnagar Assembly elections, securing the second position with 52,000 votes.
After six months he, however, won the Karimnagar seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a majority of 96,009 votes. In 2020, he was appointed BJP president of Telangana. During his tenure as state BJP chief, Sanjay was instrumental in organising several programmes against the then K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government's policies, and police registered several cases against him.
Quarrels within the party led to his replacement as Telangana BJP chief and his party colleague G Kishan Reddy became the state BJP president and later he was elevated as the party's national general secretary.
Sanjay has a bachelor's degree and his wife Bandi Aparna is an employee of the State Bank of India.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

 

 

 

