Ghaziabad, Indirapuram: Car drags bike for one kilometer, sparks fly in dramatic viral video

Ghaziabad viral video

In Ghaziabad's posh Indirapuram area, a car hit two motorcycle riders on Thursday night and dragged the motorcycle for over one kilometer. Luckily, the two riders didn't fall in the direction of the car and survived. The dramatic video of the incident has gone viral.

The viral video shows the car dragging the bike on the road. Sparks can be seen flying around.

This incident took place at around 11.30 pm. Two residents of Kaushambi were going somewhere when a car hit them from behind. The bike got stuck in the car. The driver, however, kept driving.

The driver tried to escape the scene with the bike in tow. He tried to escape towards Shakti Khand.

The police later caught the driver and sent the men to the hospital.

Later, the two parties opted for a settlement, and no FIR was filed against the driver.