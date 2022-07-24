Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President tomorrow followed by 21 gun salute, check full itinerary of mega event

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President of India on July 25

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21 gun salute. The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 AM on Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her. The President will then deliver an address.

The President’s Secretariat has released the complete itinerary of the oath ceremony of the 15th President of India:

9:17 am: President Ram Nath Kovind to leave his apartment for Kaveri, the committee room. He is expected to reach there by 9:20 am.

9:22 am: President-elect Droupadi Murmu to arrive in the North Court where she will be received by the Aide De Camp (ADC) to the President and conducted to Kaveri where she will be received by outgoing President Kovind.

9:37 am: The Military Secretary to President (MSP) will arrive at the forecourt and take salute from the President’s Bodyguard.

9:42 am: President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Droupadi Murmu to leave the ‘Kaveri’ for the Darbar Hall where a procession will take place. The procession will skirt the Nandi Bull statue at the foyer of the Rashtrapati Bhavan from the Northern Side.

The procession descends the steps of the Darbar Hall and arrives at the Saluting Dais of the forecourt. The President and the president-elect will take position on the dais, with the latter standing on the right.

9:49 am: The President's Bodyguard will present the national salute. It will be the president who will take the salute. Soon the President's limousine will draw up near the saluting dais. The incumbent president will sit at the rear seat by the entrance towards the dais. The ADC and president-elect will be sitting at the rear seat by the entrance away from the dais.

9:50 am: The President's limousine escorted by the PBG will proceed to Gate No. 5 of the Parliament House. The 6 Sikh will turn out guard at southern side of the Jaipur Column for departure. The route will be main gate of Rashtrapati Bhavan- Central Vista- Iron Gate 7 of the Parliament House - go past building gates 10, 9,8, 7, 6 and arrive at Gate No. 5 of the Parliament House. The personnel from three services will line up with arms on the route and will present arms as the VVIPs pass by.

9:50 am: The First Lady will leave North Court for Central Hall of Parliament.

10:03 am: The President and President-elect will arrive at the Parliament House in a ceremonial motorcade and alight at Gate No. 5. They will be received by the Rajya Sabha chairperson, Lok Sabha speaker and the Chief Justice of India.

10:05 am: The presidential procession moves to the Central Hall of the Parliament.

10:11 am: The home secretary will request the President's permission to read out the communication from the election commission, indicating the name of the President-Elect. After the President's assent, the home secretary will read out the communication.

10:14 am: The Chief Justice of India and President-Elect will rise from their respective chairs. The CJI will hand over the form of oath of office to the President-Elect.

10:14 am: Droupadi Murmu will be administered oath by the Chief Justice of India. She will exchange the seat with Kovind.

10:18 am: The secretary to the president will place the oath register before the new president who will sign it.

10:18 am: The home secretary announces the proclamation after President's Permission.

10:23 am: The new president will deliver her address.

10:35 am: The President gives assent to home secretary's request to conclude the ceremony