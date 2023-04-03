Delhi Metro: What is the penalty if caught making reels inside metro premises?

Delhi metro | Photo: PTI

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted a Tweet on Monday and said advised commuters to not disturb or trouble people while travelling. The post also added that people should behave like passengers in the Delhi metro and not like pareshani.

The tweet also emphasized the rule that “Filming Reels/Dance videos or any other activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro".

DMRC twitted this after many videos of the Delhi metro going viral on social media. Many people can be seen making reels or even dancing on the Delhi Metro trains or at metro premises.

The rules regarding creating a nuisance at metro premises are very clear with a fine extending up to ₹500 and the fare the passenger has paid can also be forfeited. The metro officials can also remove the troublemaker from the such carriage or any part of the metro premises.

“Wilfully or without excuse interferes in any way with the comfort of any passenger, he shall be punishable with fine which may extend to five hundred rupees and shall also be liable to forfeiture of the fare which he may have paid or any pass or ticket which he may have obtained or purchased, or be removed from such carriage or part by any metro railway official authorised by the metro railway administration in this behalf," Section 59 in The Delhi Metro Railway (Operation And Maintenance) Act says.

