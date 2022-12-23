Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

COVID-19: BF.7 variant, wreaking havoc in China, not worrisome for India, says famous scientist

Centre is on high alert as surge in cases of Covid-19 in parts of the world including China and US has prompted fears of a new wave of the pandemic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

COVID-19: BF.7 variant, wreaking havoc in China, not worrisome for India, says famous scientist
A woman seen wearing a face mask amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the world, in Kolkata on Thursday | Photo: ANI

Famous Indian scientist Rakesh Mishra has shared a calming update on the current Covid-19 4th wave scare, saying the Omicron BF.7 sub-variant is not worrisome for India. The BF.7 variant is believed to be behind the current Covid-19 wave wreaking havoc in China.

Mishra has allayed the fears and public concern around rising cases in parts of the world, saying that there is no need to “worry too much” about the BF.7 variant’s severity on India’s population.

Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bangalore Director Mishra, however, has cautioned the public to avoid crowding unnecessarily and has urged them to wear face masks. Mishra, who is also the former director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, explained why the variant which is causing an unprecedented outbreak in China is not worrisome for India. 

China is witnessing the unchecked spread of Covid-19 infections because its population has not been through different waves of the pandemic like India, Mishra said.

“This is a sub-variant of Omicron. Main features will be like Omicron except some small changes, there is no big difference. Most of us have gone through the Omicron wave. So, we don't have to worry about it. Essentially, it is the same virus," the prominent scientist was quoted as saying by PTI.

China kept its population under lock and key for two years under its “zero-Covid policy”. However, it suddenly removed the stringent restrictions recently in the face of backlash from people. Underprepared for any sudden outbreak, China is now reeling under the pressure with hospitals and morgues packed. 

China did not utilise the time to vaccinate its older population. Its people have also been left vulnerable due to lack of exposure to natural infection, Mishra added.

“So what is happening to those guys is, since they're not vaccinated, their symptoms are severe. Younger people still do not have any problem. But among older people who were not vaccinated, it is spreading very fast,” he said.

Meanwhile, the central and state governments in India are on alert against any possible spread of infect. Masks are back as several Covid guidelines have been issued for the population to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. India has also ramped up genome sequencing to monitor the emergence and circulation of new variants.

Follow latest updates on Covid news, government guidelines in India here: COVID-19 in India LIVE updates: Karnataka, UP to issue new coronavirus guidelines

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Beware! There can be hidden cameras in your hotel room, check how to spot one
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Shraddha Walker murder: 5 most horrific crimes that took place in Delhi, Dehradun, Jabalpur and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 552 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.