COVID-19: BF.7 variant, wreaking havoc in China, not worrisome for India, says famous scientist

Famous Indian scientist Rakesh Mishra has shared a calming update on the current Covid-19 4th wave scare, saying the Omicron BF.7 sub-variant is not worrisome for India. The BF.7 variant is believed to be behind the current Covid-19 wave wreaking havoc in China.

Mishra has allayed the fears and public concern around rising cases in parts of the world, saying that there is no need to “worry too much” about the BF.7 variant’s severity on India’s population.

Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bangalore Director Mishra, however, has cautioned the public to avoid crowding unnecessarily and has urged them to wear face masks. Mishra, who is also the former director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, explained why the variant which is causing an unprecedented outbreak in China is not worrisome for India.

China is witnessing the unchecked spread of Covid-19 infections because its population has not been through different waves of the pandemic like India, Mishra said.

“This is a sub-variant of Omicron. Main features will be like Omicron except some small changes, there is no big difference. Most of us have gone through the Omicron wave. So, we don't have to worry about it. Essentially, it is the same virus," the prominent scientist was quoted as saying by PTI.

China kept its population under lock and key for two years under its “zero-Covid policy”. However, it suddenly removed the stringent restrictions recently in the face of backlash from people. Underprepared for any sudden outbreak, China is now reeling under the pressure with hospitals and morgues packed.

China did not utilise the time to vaccinate its older population. Its people have also been left vulnerable due to lack of exposure to natural infection, Mishra added.

“So what is happening to those guys is, since they're not vaccinated, their symptoms are severe. Younger people still do not have any problem. But among older people who were not vaccinated, it is spreading very fast,” he said.

Meanwhile, the central and state governments in India are on alert against any possible spread of infect. Masks are back as several Covid guidelines have been issued for the population to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. India has also ramped up genome sequencing to monitor the emergence and circulation of new variants.

