Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Chennai South Lok Sabha Election 2024: All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

Chennai South Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Chennai South constituency will host Lok Sabha elections this year. Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 19 in a single phase of polling. Chennai South is one of Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seats. There are 39 legislative seats in the state.

A three-way direct race is being prepared for the South Chennai Parliament seat, known for its top-tier educational institutions and IT businesses. The ruling DMK, AIADMK, and BJP are set to engage in a fierce battle in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, with two well-known female leaders and a former MP seeking to win.

The elections will be held in seven phases for the 543 parliamentary constituencies, with the first one taking place on April 19 and the last one on June 1. Phase 1 polling is scheduled for April 19, Phase 2 on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, Phase 5 on May 20, Phase 6 on May 25, and Phase 7 on June 1.

From Chennai South, a maximum of 17 nominations have been received. Among those who submitted their nominations were Tamilisai Soundararajan of the BJP, J. Jayavardhan of the AIADMK, and Tamizhachi Thangapandian of the DMK.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of nine Lok Sabha candidates for Tamil Nadu fielding former Telangana Governor and party leader Tamilisai Soundarajan from Chennai South and party's state chief K Annamalai from Coimbatore.Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will be in the fray from Nilgiris.

According to the list, senior leaders AC Shanmugam will contest from Vellore and Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari. Vinoj P Selvam will contest from Chennai Central, C Narasimhan from Krishnagiri, TR Paarivendhar from Perambalur and Nainar Nagendran from Thoothukkudi.Soundararajan resigned from her post as Telangana Governor on Monday.

This is BJP's third list for Lok Sabha polls. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

During the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

In 2019, DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with 33.2 per cent vote share, Congress bagged 8 seats with 12.9 per cent vote and CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu.The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19.Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast vote in the general election.

(With inputs from ANI)