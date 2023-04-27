Char Dham Yatra 2023: Badrinath Temple portals to open for pilgrims today, check details (photo: IANS)

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Two days after Kedarnath Dham opened for pilgrims, Badrinath Dham in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand opens for pilgrims on Thursday at 7:10 am. The temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu has been decorated with 15 quintals of flowers. The temple near the bank of Alaknanda river is among four shrines of char dhams. It will remain open for the next 6 months till November mid.

State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that every possible effort has been made to ensure the Char Dham Yatra is easy and safe for devotees. "Every possible effort has been made to make the Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand easy and safe. Social organizations and voluntary organizations have also provided full cooperation for the yatra. Based on the previous years` experience, work has been done to advance the travel arrangements", the CM said.

He further added, "Yatra is going on smoothly in Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham. On April 27, the doors of Lord Badri Vishal will also be opened for the darshan of the devotees."

On the instructions of CM Dhami, flowers were showered on the devotees by helicopter. CM Dhami offered prayers at Kedarnath and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state when the doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened. The CM also welcomed the devotees who had arrived to have darshan of Baba Kedar. He then participated in the Bhandara program organized by the Mukhya Sevak on the temple premises.

On Tuesday, portals of Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag district were opened and the first puja was performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The puja was done by Rawal Bhimashankar Linga and Pujari Shivling and Dharmacharyas.

(With inputs from ANI)

