Assembly elections 2023: From Karnataka to Madhya Pradesh, know list of poll-bound states for 2023

Many significant state assembly elections are set to be conducted this year, with a head-to-head battle between Congress and BJP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

Assembly elections 2023 will be conducted in nine states this year.

As the year 2022 came to an end, it also saw a lot of political turmoil in several significant states. Not only this, but it also saw state assembly elections in seven states in India, including BJP strongholds Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

2022 saw elections in seven states – Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh. The Bhartiya Janta Party, which is the ruling party in the central government, ended up getting power in five out of the seven total states.

Not just the state elections, but the by-polls in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh were also jam-packed and full of excitement, with the battle between BJP and regional parties. While BJP maintained its hold in UP, states like West Bengal and Punjab slipped out of its grasp.

While the state assembly elections were a big deal in 2022, the collapse of the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar was also a significant turning point for both Congress and BJP. While Congress lost its power in the MVA alliance in Maharashtra, BJP’s alliance with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) crumbled in Bihar.

While seven states voted in the assembly polls in 2022, as many as nine states across India will conduct polls for their next term in 2023, including the northeastern states and Karnataka. Here is the list of states which will be conducting polls this year.

Assembly Elections 2023: List of states conducting polls

  • Tripura – February 2023
  • Meghalaya – February 2023
  • Nagaland – February 2023
  • Karnataka – May 2023
  • Chhattisgarh – November 2023
  • Madhya Pradesh – November 2023
  • Mizoram – November 2023
  • Rajasthan – December 2023
  • Telangana – December 2023
  • Jammu and Kashmir – To be determined

While BJP holds the most number of states on the list, Congress and regional parties are expected to give a tough chase to the saffron parties. All eyes will also be remaining on Jammu and Kashmir, which currently falls under the President’s Rule.

The date for the Jammu and Kashmir elections has not been announced yet, but it is expected that the polls will be conducted in 2023.

