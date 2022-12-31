Ghaziabad man searches ‘how to commit murder’ on Google, tries to buy poison on Flipkart before killing wife

Ghaziabad man kills wife after searching 'how to commit murder' on Google

After the shocking Google Search results of Aaftab Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi were brought to light, a similar incident took place in the Ghaziabad area of Uttar Pradesh, where a man has been accused of killing his wife.

A man named Vikas, who is a resident of Ghaziabad, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for killing his wife after incriminating evidence was found on his mobile phone when the police decided to go through his search history.

While Vikas had earlier fed a false story to the UP police regarding the killing of his wife, the UP Police cracked the case which incriminated both Vikas and his girlfriend. Before this, Vikas had given the false story of a robbery regarding the killing of his wife.

The Ghaziabad man went to the police and claimed that Sonia got robbed on the National Highway near Hapur on Friday. The police reached the spot of the robbery and found Sonia on the road with her throat slit, after which they took in Vikas for questioning.

During the questioning, the UP police found major incriminating evidence against the man on his phone. Vikas had allegedly searched ‘how to commit a murder’ on Google. The accused also tried to buy poison from the e-commerce platform Flipkart and tried to purchase a gun online.

The police revealed that Vikas and Sonia had been married for several years, and the couple started having marital problems when the extramarital relationship with Vikas came forward. Eventually, Vikas decided to murder Sonia to be with his girlfriend.

Earlier this year, the police went through the search history of murder accused Aaftab Poonawala, who allegedly killed his girlfriend and live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Aaftab had searched on Google about how to clean up after a murder, among other disturbing things.

READ | Deaths of 2 Russians in Odisha: Mystery thickens as third Putin critic goes missing amid Ukraine war