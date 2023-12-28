Headlines

11 killed as bus catches fire in collision with dumper truck in MP's Guna

"Around 14 people are admitted to the Guna District Hospital and 11 people are reportedly dead," the SP said.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 06:11 AM IST

Image source: ANI
At least 11 passengers were killed and 14 others were admitted to the Guna District Hospital after a bus collided with a dumper truck and caught fire on the Guna-Aron route, police said.

"A bus and a dumper collided in Guna. The bus overturned and caught fire. The fire has been brought under control," Vijay Kumar Khatri, Superintendent of Police (Guna) said.

Guna District Collector Tarun Rathi said that the priority is to recover the bodies and treatment of the injured.

"Around 14 people are admitted to the Guna District Hospital and 11 people are reportedly dead. Prima facie, a dumper and bus collided on the Guna-Aron route resulting in the bus catching fire. Our priority is to recover the bodies and treatment of the injured...Further investigation is underway," he said.

Further details are awaited.

