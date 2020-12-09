Bengaluru: Indian Railways' halt station near Kempegowda International Airport to be operational soon

There is some good news for passengers travelling to Bengaluru city. Now Indian Railways passengers will be able to reach Bengaluru Airport quite easily. The halt station of Indian Railways near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, which was completed in the month of October, will be operational by this week.

The list of trains to be operated towards Devenahalli and Kolar has been submitted by Bengaluru Division to the South Western Railway zone, an SWR official confirmed to Financial Express Online.

Once the Railway Board gives its nod, the Bengaluru Division will start running these trains. At present, three pairs of trains are being operated by the national transporter on the Bengaluru International Airport route.

The facility between Doddajala railway station and Devanahalli railway station will cost Rs 3 crore to the operator of Kempegowda International Airport- Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL).

The halt railway station, which is located just at a distance of 3.5 km from the terminal of Kempegowda International Airport, is expected to benefit as many as 28,000 airport employees and passengers.

Also read Humble 'kulhads' to replace plastic tea cups at railway stations

Based on train schedules on this route, shuttle services will be operated by the BIAL between the halt station and Kempegowda International Airport terminal.

Facilities provided at halt station

-The new Indian Railways’ halt station will have a booking counter

- Rest rooms with provision for passengers with reduced mobility

- Granite benches for seating

- Concourse area as well as drinking water facilities

- Cafeteria and vending machines at the station

Based on usage and acceptance by the public, the station's facilities will be upgraded to cater to the travel needs of passengers. Moreover, railway passengers will also be able to check flight details at the halt railway station itself. From Bengaluru City station to Kempegowda International Airport halt, the fare is likely to be Rs 30 for express trains and Rs 10 for ordinary trains.