Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film earns more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Christopher Nolan has a separate fanbase for presenting a dark, twisted version of the DC Comics superhero Batman in The Dark Knight trilogy and for directing mind-bending films such as Inception, Interstellar, and Tenet. Now the filmmaker's latest film Oppenheimer has hit the theatres worldwide on July 21.

Based on the 2005 biography  American Prometheus, the epic biopic chronicles the life of the theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as 'the father of the atomic bomb' for leading the research and development of creating the world's first-ever nuclear weapons, which were eventually dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. 

The Christopher Nolan directorial, which stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role, clashed at the box office with Greta Gerwig's fantasy comedy Barbie featuring Margot Robbie in the titular role. While Barbie is targeting $155 million, Oppenheimer is eyeing a $77 million opening weekend at the US box office.

However, in India, the scenario is exactly the opposite. Cillian Murphy-starrer has earned Rs 31 crore and Margot Robbie-starrer has earned Rs 10.50 crore in their first two days at the Indian box office, as per the trade analyst Ramesh Bala. On Saturday, Oppenheimer collected Rs 16.50 crore, more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul of Rs 6 crore.

Both films feature a huge ensemble of talented actors. Apart from Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's directorial stars Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh among others. Whereas, apart from Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig's directorial features Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell among others.

The simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer, two films completely opposite to each other in their genres, has resulted in a social media phenomenon called Barbenheimer comprising memes and hilarious videos made by cinephiles promoting Greta and Nolan's films. This has resulted in both films getting a thunderous start at the box office.

