Blake Shelton-Gwen Stefani announce engagement after five years of dating

Musicians Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announce their engagement after five years of courtship. The singers took to their Instagram pages and made an announcement by sharing a cute photo. In the beautiful moment captured, Blake and Gwen are seen sealing their lips with a kiss while the latter flaunted her gorgeous engagement ring. Their captions are also too cute for words and it scream romance, indeed. For the uninitiated, Blake and Gwen met on the reality show The Voice in 2015 and started dating soon after that.

While sharing the photo, Blake wrote, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life... I love you. I heard a 'YES'!" Whereas Gwen captioned it as "@blakeshelton yes please! gx."

Before dating each other, Blake was married to Miranda Lambert for four years, while Gwen ended her 13-year-long marriage with Gavin Rossdale.

Blake and Miranda had released a statement to Associated Press which read as "This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends, and colleagues. Therefore we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Talking about how Stefani supported him through difficult times, Blake had earlier told Billboard, "It went from checking in on each other once a week through email ... to 'Hey here's my phone number if you ever want to text.' Next thing I know, I wake up and she's all I care about and I'm wondering if she feels the same about me."