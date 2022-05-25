Government to issue precautionary guidelines on monkeypox

Decision was taken regarding firm up of standard operating procedures for those who show symptoms of moneypox after returning from affected countries.

Amid an outbreak of the monkeypox viral disease globally, India's ministry of health and family welfare will issue comprehensive guidelines later this week as precautionary measures. Already there has been nearly 100 confirmed cases globally. These comprehensive guidelines will be related to the treatment and prevention of the monkeypox disease.

A meeting in this regard was held on Monday. The meeting was attended by officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), World Health Organisation (WHO), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), clinicians and health ministry officials.

What the guidelines will include?

Ministry of health and ICMR is developing the guidelines for monkeypox with regards to the treatment, prevention and community awareness.

Identifying sick patients at airports, lab tests, symptoms, prevention, surveillance strategies, reporting to hospitals and community awareness.

Isolation of sick patients who returned from monkeypox affected countries and surveillance strategy at the airports and sea ports in the country.

Airport authorities will collect a 21-day travel history of passengers coming from monkeypox affected countries who are sick or show symptoms.

Hospital infection control measures if any suspected cases have been reported and many other preventive measures of monkeypox disease.

Common people will be sensitised about the monkeypox disease and how to report to the health facility if they show any symptoms.

All suspected cases have to be isolated in designated healthcare facilities until lesions subside and they are deemed fit to end isolation.

Clinical samples such as fluid from the vesicles, blood, sputum, nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal specimens have to be sent to ICMR-NIV, Pune.

How the virus originates?

Monkeypox originates from animals such as rodents and primates and transmits to people.

It is found in Africa, mostly around tropical rainforest regions of west and central Africa.

Major symptoms

The major symptoms are fever with an unexplained acute rash all over the body.

Other symptoms include headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle and body aches, back pain and weakness.