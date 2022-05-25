Government to issue precautionary guidelines on monkeypox

Headlines

Land for Job scam: Delhi court summons RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

'Sanatan Dharma' remark row: SC issues notice to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu government

Priyanka Chopra 'excited' to be at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding with Malti, Nick Jonas won't attend: Report

Mukesh Ambani’s mall flooded with Apple fans as Apple iPhone 15 goes on sale, billionaire to earn big

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan unveil World Cup 2023 squad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan unveil World Cup 2023 squad

Viral video: Desi woman's fiery dance to SRK's 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' will make your jaw drop

Kangana Ranaut asks more Sikhs to come out in 'support of Akhand Bharat', claims her films are still banned in Punjab

AI reimagines Friends characters as kids

World Cup 2023: Pakistan squad announced

IND vs AUS: Indian batters with highest ODI scores against Australia

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Women's Reservation Bill: Women MPs Celebrate With PM Modi At Parliament As Bill Passed In RS

'Hum Bhi Darre Hue They...': Vicky Kaushal On Fate Of Mid-budget Films After Pandemic | Interview

Atlee explains formula of giving SRK, Sanjay Dutt 'mass moments' in Jawan: 'If director loves an actor...' | Exclusive

Priyanka Chopra 'excited' to be at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding with Malti, Nick Jonas won't attend: Report

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport as they head to Udaipur for their wedding festivities - Watch

HomeHealth

Health

Government to issue precautionary guidelines on monkeypox

Decision was taken regarding firm up of standard operating procedures for those who show symptoms of moneypox after returning from affected countries.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid an outbreak of the monkeypox viral disease globally, India's ministry of health and family welfare will issue comprehensive guidelines later this week as precautionary measures. Already there has been nearly 100 confirmed cases globally. These comprehensive guidelines will be related to the treatment and prevention of the monkeypox disease

A meeting in this regard was held on Monday. The meeting was attended by officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), World Health Organisation (WHO), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), clinicians and health ministry officials. 

Read | Here's how monkeypox virus spread in Europe and other countries

Decision was taken regarding firm up of standard operating procedures for travellers who show symptoms of moneypox after returning from affected countries.

What the guidelines will include?

Ministry of health and ICMR is developing the guidelines for monkeypox with regards to the treatment, prevention and community awareness.

Identifying sick patients at airports, lab tests, symptoms, prevention, surveillance strategies, reporting to hospitals and community awareness.

Isolation of sick patients who returned from monkeypox affected countries and surveillance strategy at the airports and sea ports in the country.

Airport authorities will collect a 21-day travel history of passengers coming from monkeypox affected countries who are sick or show symptoms.

Hospital infection control measures if any suspected cases have been reported and many other preventive measures of monkeypox disease.

Common people will be sensitised about the monkeypox disease and how to report to the health facility if they show any symptoms.

All suspected cases have to be isolated in designated healthcare facilities until lesions subside and they are deemed fit to end isolation. 

Clinical samples such as fluid from the vesicles, blood, sputum, nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal specimens have to be sent to ICMR-NIV, Pune.

How the virus originates?

Monkeypox originates from animals such as rodents and primates and transmits to people.

It is found in Africa, mostly around tropical rainforest regions of west and central Africa. 

Major symptoms

The major symptoms are fever with an unexplained acute rash all over the body.

Other symptoms include headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle and body aches, back pain and weakness.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Raima Sen says she 'doesn't care' about The Vaccine War being called propaganda: 'What is important is how...'

Meet Divya Dwivedi, IIT professor who is as glamorous as a Bollywood actress, why is she in news these days?

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan unveil World Cup 2023 squad

Delhi govt asks Centre to call review meeting of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, others to check stubble burning

Zomato slammed for tagging Gurugram Police in ‘banana chips’ post on X

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE