DNA Explainer: Symptoms and risks associated with Omicron 'variant of concern'

The new COVID-19 'variant of concern' named Omicron by the World Health Organisation has created an atmosphere of uncertainty related to transmissibility, vaccine effectiveness, the risk for reinfections and other properties. The overall level of risk associated with the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron is assessed as 'high' to 'very high'.

Scientists are of the opinion that its immune escape potential and potentially increased transmissibility due to a very high number of mutations, make this new variant riskier with the probability of further community spread.

Risks associated with Omicron variant

Health experts are deeply concerned due to the unusual constellation of mutations and a profile that is different from other 'variants of concern'.

Scientists suggest that due to the high number of mutations in the new variant it may spread more quickly than other variants of COVID-19.

The Omicron variant appears to have about 30 mutations in the coronavirus' spike protein, which could affect how easily it spreads to people.

Certain mutations could also make Omicron more contagious, while some other mutations found haven't been reported until now.

here are mutations that make it harder for antibodies to recognise the virus and might make vaccines less effective against the new variant.

WHO after a meeting with experts said that preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection as compared to other 'variants of concern'.

The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa, the world health body observed.

Only about 24% of South Africa's population is fully vaccinated, which could spur a rapid spread of cases there with the new coronavirus variant.

Data indicates that some of Omicron's mutations are connected with improved antibody resistance, which could reduce the protection offered by vaccines.

The World Health Organisation has said it will take weeks to understand how the variant may affect diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

Symptoms of omicron variant?

South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said currently no unusual symptoms have been reported.

NICD said that as with other infectious variants such as Delta, some of those infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are asymptomatic.

What should be done

Options for response based on the mutation profile of the new variant Omicron, partial immune escape is likely.

Genomic surveillance remains of utmost importance for early detection of the presence of this new variant of COVID-19.

Avoiding travel to and from the known affected areas, as well as increased testing with the sequencing of confirmed cases is advised.

Contact tracing of COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link to the affected areas is strongly advised.

Countries should consider a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most vulnerable and the elderly.

It could then consider a booster dose for all adults 18 years and older at least six months after completion of the primary series.