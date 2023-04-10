DNA Explainer: AAP added to list of national parties, TMC, NCP, CPI removed; here’s what it means | File Photo

The Election Commission of India (EC) announced some significant decisions on Monday evening, withdrawing the national party status for TMC, NCP and CPI, and granting it to AAP. With the decisions, India now has six national parties - Congress, BJP, BSP, CPI(M), NPP and AAP.

The EC has said that the decisions have been taken after thorough review and consultations with the representatives of respective parties. Here’s what ‘national party status’ means, why EC withdrew it for TMC, NCP and CPI; and gave it to AAP.

What is national party status, benefits for holders?

As the name suggests, the national party status allows a political party to have a common election symbol across the country. Its benefits also include more star campaigners and free air time on national broadcasters for election campaigns. By convention, it also comes with office space in Delhi.

Why EC has granted and revoked national party tags?

The EC said that the AAP has been granted national party status as it fulfilled the condition of Para 6B(iii) of the Symbols Order 1968. This criteria grants a national party tag to a state party on the basis of its poll performance in four states. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP got the tag on the basis of its performance in Delhi, Goa, Punjab and most recently in Gujarat.

On the other hand, the three parties that lost their national party status had been granted the tag based on their election performance, wherein they had not won less than six percent of total polled votes in any four or more states.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) became a national party in 2016. It came to power in West Bengal in 2011 and expanded to Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. However, TMC performed poorly in recent elections in Goa and some states in the northeast.

Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had been granted the national party status in 2000 and lost it after 22 years. The CPI had held the national party status since 1989, but dismal outings in West Bengal and Odisha polls have cost it the tag it held for over three decades.