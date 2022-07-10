Virata Parvam star Sai Pallavi reveals she was beaten by parents after they found her love letter in class 7

Sai Pallavi/Instagram

Sai Pallavi recently disclosed that her parents beat her after learning that she had written a boy a love letter while she was in school. In Pallavi's most recent movie, Virata Parvam, her character Vennela risks her life to bring a letter from Ravi's mother to Rana Daggubati aka Ravi.

In reality, though, Pallavi never attempted to send another letter after getting reprimanded by her parents for the first one she did. In a recent discussion about the movie with the YouTube channel My Village Show, made possible by Netflix, the actor recalled the experience.

The performer responded when questioned if the letters she penned in the movie were real or if she was just pretending. “In this film, I wrote them as per the director’s instructions. But in real life, I wrote a letter just once. I wrote a letter to a boy, it was in my childhood. Maybe when I was in my 7th standard. I was caught. My parents hit me hard, a lot.

When her co-star Rana Daggubati was asked the same question, he said that he had written one to his late grandfather, the filmmaker Daggubati Ramanaidu.

He said, “Well, I wrote one to my Grandfather in Karamchedu in my childhood. That was all. I didn’t write letters to anyone after that.”

On June 17, Virata Parvam was released in theatres, although it struggled to do well at the box office. On July 1, it started to stream on Netflix. Venu Udugula wrote and directed the Telugu period romance action drama movie, which was made by Suresh Productions and SLV Cinemas. Along with Priyamani, the movie also stars Nandita Das, Zarina Wahab, Naveen Chandra, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand and is set in the Telangana region in the 1990s during the Naxalite movement.