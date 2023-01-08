Tunisha Sharma death: Was Sheezan Khan's 'secret girlfriend' reason for breakup? Police make new revelation

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan (File photo)

The death of TV actress Tunisha Sharma raised a lot of questions about her co-actor and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan, who currently remains in police custody on the charges of abetment to suicide. Recently, Khan’s bail plea was also rejected by the court.

Sheezan Khan was sent to 14 days of judicial custody on December 31 and is currently being interrogated by the Mumbai police in relation to the alleged suicide of Tunisha Sharma. Now, the angle of Khan’s ‘secret girlfriend’ has also come out in the case.

Sheezan Khan’s ‘secret girlfriend’ had reportedly deleted chats between the two, which have now been retrieved by the police. Investigations are also being conducted to determine whether the ‘secret girlfriend’ had a role to play in the death of Tunisha Sharma.

Who is the ‘secret girlfriend’ of Sheezan Khan?

As per media reports, the ‘secret girlfriend’ of Sheezan Khan was brought in for interrogation by the Mumbai police and was questioned regarding her relationship with the accused. However, the name and identity of the ‘secret girlfriend’ has not been revealed yet.

Sheezan Khan’s alleged secret girlfriend admitted to deleting her chats with the actor when the Tunisha Sharma death case erupted in the media. The deleted chats have been recovered by the Wasai police and are being investigated.

A part of the chats between Sheezan Khan and the girl in question has been retrieved by the police, and the police have claimed that Khan was talking to multiple girls around his breakup. The police also said that the accused talked to his ‘secret girlfriend’ for an hour on the day Tunisha Sharma died.

After the revelations of the secret girlfriend were made, the police also said that Sheezan started avoiding Tunisha after their breakup, which falls roughly into the time of his chats with his supposed secret girlfriend.

As quoted by ANI, the police said, “Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her.”

Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan’s sisters have said that the actor did not have any ‘secret girlfriend’ and it is a false narrative has been drawn against him.

READ | Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan's bail plea hearing adjourned till January 9