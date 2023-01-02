Tunisha Sharma case: Three shocking claims made by Sheezan Khan’s family and lawyer in press conference

Sheezan Khan is currently in judicial custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma's death

A new twist in Tunisha Sharma’s death saw accused Sheezan Khan’s family hold a press conference on Monday morning. Tunisha died by apparent suicide on Christmas Eve and Sheezan, her ex boyfriend, was arrested on charges of abetment the next day. Since then, he has faced allegations of assault, love jihad, and pressurizing Tunisha to convert to Islam. At the press conference, Sheezan’s family addressed these and more.

Tunisha hinted at suicide day before death, showed noose to co-star

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer said, as per an Indian Express report, that a day before her death, Tunisha had shown a picture of a noose to her co-star Parth Zutshi, hinting suicide. After Parth explained to her that such thinking was wrong, she feigned that it was a stock image. The lawyer claimed that Sheezan was also informed and Tunisha’s mother was also called to the set that day.

Tunisha’s relations with her mother Vanita were strained

The lawyer and Sheezan’s family mentioned that Tunisha and her mother Vanita’s relationship was strained. An India.com report states that they claimed that Vanita would pressurize Tunisha to work and try to control her finances. They said that at times, Tunisha would be left pleading for a few hundred rupees for her personal use.

Tunisha’s mother tried to strangle her after an argument

Sheezan’s lawyer mentions a man named Sanjeev Kaushal, claiming that the mention of his name alone gave Tunisha anxiety. As per Live Hindustan, they claimed that Sanjeev and Vanita tried to ‘dominate’ Tunisha and when she objected, Vanita even got aggressive towards her daughter. As per Sheezan’s family, after one such argument, Vanita allegedly broke Tunisha’s phone and tried to strangle her.

Tunisha, aged 20, was found hanging on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24. The police have ruled the death a suicide. After Vanita complained against Sheezan, her co-star on the show and former boyfriend, he was arrested on charges of abetment. He has been in judicial custody since.