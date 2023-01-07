Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan's bail plea hearing adjourned till January 9

Tunisha Sharma-Sheezan Khan/File photo

A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday adjourned till January 9 the hearing of the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Tunisha Sharma.

The court deferred the hearing after the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police submitted they had not been able to record the statement of Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma as she was busy with post-death rituals and sought time till January 13 to put up their stand on Khan's bail application.

Vanita Sharma was not present in the court on Saturday. Earlier, she had alleged her daughter's death could be a case of murder. She also accused Khan and his family of trying to force her daughter to change her religion.

Seeking relief for Khan, Khan's counsels Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai told the court the 28-year-old actor has already been in jail for 14 days. After hearing both sides, the court kept the hearing on January 9.

Tunisha, aged 20, was found hanging in the makeup room on the sets of her show on December 24. She was rushed to a hospital but declared brought dead. Sheezan, with whom Tunisha broke up fifteen days prior to her untimely death, has been in judicial custody in connection with the investigation into her death since the next day, i.e. December 25.



Sheezan’s family has denied the allegations of abetment to suicide and also subsequent claims by Tunisha’s mother that he was abusive towards her and was trying to convert her to Islam. Sheezan’s sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, who are also actresses, have said that claims of love jihad were unfortunate and sad.



(With inputs from PTI)