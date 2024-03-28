Thalaivar 171: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops first look of Rajinikanth in blingy handcuff, fans think 'he is Rolex's dad'

Rajinikanth's first look from Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film, Thaliavar 171, has gone viral on the internet, and fans have already started making connections with director's ambitious film universe LCU.

Superstar Rajinikanth will soon be seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thaliavar 171, and the makers have dropped an intriguing first look of the movie. On Thursday, the makers of the upcoming film dropped the first look of the film, featuring Rajinikanth handcuffed in blingy watches at the backdrop of a watch's mechanical parts.

Rajinikanth is wearing a golden spectacles and flashing his handcuff. The makers released the first look online with the date announcement of the title reveal, "#Thalaivar171TitleReveal on April 22 (fire emoji)."

Here's the poster

Soon after Rajinikanth's look from the film was revealed, fans started coming up with their theories. A few fans considered it as part of the director's film universe, Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Many fans also draw a connection between Rajinikanth and Vikram's Roles (played by Suriya). A netizen wrote, "He's Rolex's dad." Another netizen wrote, "I'm basically a watch mechanic". One of the internet users wrote, "BRO made a handcuffs via ROLEX."

Thalaivar 171 will mark Rajinikanth and Lokesh's first collaboration. On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Nelson-directed blockbuster Jailer. Lokesh, on the other hand, last directorial was Thalapathy Vijay's Leo.

Before Thalaivar 171, Rajinikanth will be seen in TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan. This film also marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 37 years. The two megastar have collaborated in Andha Kanoon, Geraftaar, and Hum.