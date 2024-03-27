Twitter
Entertainment

Meet actress, who ran away from home, was boycotted, not invited to own film’s premiere, one show made her star, now...

Shehnaaz Gill ran away from her family to pursue her dreams when she was just 22 years old.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 11:42 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shehnaaz Gill
The entertainment industry is a glamorous world, so many people come to try their luck in acting. However, only a few achieve their dreams. Today, we will talk about one such actress whose life has never been easy.

She ran away from her family to pursue her dreams when she was just 22 years old. In an interview, she said, “my dreams are my own and I will do whatever it takes to realize them. I ran away from home. They couldn’t locate me. I returned only when I became famous.”

When she said was not invited to her own film’s premiere

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Shehnaaz revealed that she was boycotted by the Punjab film industry. She was bullied by her co-stars and even was not invited to the premiere of her own film. She said, “I had worked in a movie as the second lead and they did not invite me to the premier. They called everyone, even the production house. It was a Punjabi film. I saw the film and while I was leaving I saw the videos and photos from the premiere. I cried a lot that day. They called me and then they cancelled. I didn’t know, I was very upset at that time. The Punjabi industry had completely cut me off.”

How Bigg Boss 13 changed her life

Shehnaaz Gill’s life changed when she appeared in Bigg Boss 13. She was one of the finalists and was the most popular contestant. Her innocence won any hearts, even Salman Khan loved her nature. During the show, she reportedly fell in love with Sidharth Shukla who was the winner of that season. Unfortunately, he passed away due to a heart attack, left Shenaaz devastated.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill who essayed the role of Sukoon in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was recently seen in the movie Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pemanydnekar.

