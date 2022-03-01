Selena Gomez suffers oops moment with fall at Screen Actors' Guild Awards' red carpet- Watch

The 'triple threat' of Hollywood, actress-singer-producer Selena Gomez were among the celebrities who graced the Screen Guild Actor's Awards 2022. Selena charmed the red carpet in a black gown and matching black heels. However, after posing before media, and heading towards the function, Selena stumbled and fall on one knee. Luckily there was a person nearby who hold of Selena before she fall completely. After suffering a minor hiccup, Selena quickly got up and continued walking as nothing happened. The video of Selena is making the rounds on social media, and her fans are in awe of her confidence and elegant grace. During the main event, Selena walked in bare foot, and now we got to know the reason behind it.

Here's the video

Soon, after the video went viral. Many of her followers supported and praised her confidence. Many fans agreed that Selena also made a fall 'look good.' "Anyone else fail to see how this looks good? If you wanna post the video of her falling then post it Lmao don’t add the whole “looks good” thing to make it seem less mean, because it doesn’t look good, it’s a fall," a user commented. While another netizen said, "So this is why she barefoot and looks so nervous on stage. poor bby i hope she's okay." Another concerned fan said, "Hope she didn't hurt her ankle?" Here's what one user said, "It's a bad eye." One of her fan got emotional on the incident and commented, "My poor baby."

Talking about SAG Awards, Actors Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, and the film `CODA` took home the highest honours at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held this year at the Santa Monica Barker Hangar. During the ceremony, Kate Winslet presented cine-icon Helen Mirren with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.