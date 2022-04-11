Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Kajal Aggarwal's stunning maternity shoot photo, see VIRAL post

Kajal Aggarwal, who features predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films, is expecting her first child with husband-entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. The couple had announced their pregnancy in January this year and since then, the 'Singham' actress had been sharing beautiful pictures flaunting her baby bump on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, April 9, Kajal had shared a stunning picture in a ruffled gown and penned an emotional note on motherhood. "Let’s face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you’re so drained, you wonder how you’re going to manage making it to bedtime!", she wrote in her post.

The 'Special 26' actress continued her post, "And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours!".

Now, South sensation and her contemporary Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted to the stunning photo by sharing it on her Instagram Story and alongside the photo, the 'Super Deluxe' actress wrote, "Gorgeous mommy to be", added a pink heart emoji, and tagged Kajal.







Earlier in February, when Kajal had slammed body shamers in a lengthy Instagram note after she was targeted by a section of social media users, Samantha had reacted to that post too. A part of her viral post read had urged women not to take the pressure of 'fitting in a box' during pregnancy.

"While we are struggling to cope with all the new additions to our lives, we don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives!", Kajal had written in her post to which Samantha had replied, "You are and will always be beautiful!!" and followed it up with a heart emoticon.