RRR: The Vampire Diaries star Joseph Morgan heaps praise on Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer film

The period action extravaganza RRR, headlined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, continues to impress foreign stars and celebrities after the film has been re-released in some theatres worldwide and has been made available for streaming on Netflix. The latest to join the RRR bandwagon is actor Joseph Morgan, who famously starred in the popular show The Vampire Diaries.

Taking to his Twitter account, Joseph mentioned that he watched the SS Rajamouli's film and the 2022 science-fiction film Everything Everywhere All At Once along with his actress-wife Persia White, who also acted in The Vampire Diaries as Abby Bennett Wilson, and they both found the two movies to be 'astounding' and 'incredible'.

"Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies. “RRR” & “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema", tweeted Joseph.

The official handle of the RRR team replied to him with his character name of Klaus Mikaelson from the supernatural teen drama and wrote, "Klaus...Thank you so much for loving RRR & Spreading the word."

When one of his Indian fans thanked him for watching RRR, Joseph called the film 'an absolute masterpiece' as he replied to them and wrote, "It was an absolute masterpiece, from start to finish. I’ve been thinking about it ever since."

Before Morgan, The Suicide Squad actor Steve Agee, Doctor Strange writer C Robert Cargill, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller, and American Crime Story writer Larry Karaszewski were few of the notable celebs who had applauded the pan-India film on the micro-blogging platform.

After enthralling the Indian audience in March and April, RRR has now become one of the most-talked-about movies in the West, and with the film garnering so much appreciation from Hollywood artists, it is being said that SS Rajamouli's masterpiece should be picked as India's official entry for Oscars next year.