Entertainment

Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond trailer: Jimmy Shergill leads India's modern warfare operation to avenge Pulwama attack

Starring Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi and Prasanna, the war-room drama Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond will start streaming on JioCinema from April 25.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 05:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Jimmy Shergill in Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Trailer/JioCinema YouTube screengrab
The streaming platform JioCinema released the trailer of its upcoming high-intensity, war-room drama series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond on Wednesday, April 17. The fictional series, taking inspiration from real-life events, features a talented ensemble cast of Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi and Prasanna.

The trailer starts off with the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian CRPF personnel were killed in the terrorist attack by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber in Jammu & Kashmir. The rest of the trailer shows how Indian intelligence officer Jimmy Shergill leads India's modern warfare operation to avenge the attack. Ashutosh Rana, who plays Pakistan's inteliigence officer, is seen planning against India. 

Lara Dutta plays a power-broker, who is seen using social media to influence people's minds and votes. Ashish Vidyarthi will se seen in the role of the NSA chief. The trailer concludes with introduction of Prasana, whose character is based on Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who returned to India after being held captive in Pakistan for 60 hours, after the Balakot airstrike.

Talking about his role in the show, Jimmy Shergill said, "This is unlike any role that I have done in the past. It has been challenging to say the least but also immensely satisfying to be part of India’s first war-room focused web-series inspired from real life events that shook the nation." Ashutosh Rana added, "Doing Ranneeti has been a crash-course in India’s politics and defence philosophy! Chanakyaniti isn’t simply a word but the mantra inside those walls of a war room, when everything is on stake. For a die-hard patriot like me, playing the enemy was not easy. However, its roles like these that challenge us as actors."

"Being from an air-force background, working on the show felt close to home. We cannot wait for the audience to experience national pride the way we did, every single day on the set", Lara Dutta added. Ashish Vidyarthi stated, "A show and opportunity like Ranneeti comes occasionally. Playing the role of the NSA chief, has been challenging but the meetings with a fer members from the defence forces really helped me grasp the nuances of my character." Prasanna said, "It’s been an absolute honour to play the role of a national hero. I just followed the script, but the team who was part of the actual operation created unscripted history with their courage and unmatched love for the nation."

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited. Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond will start streaming on JioCinema from April 25.

