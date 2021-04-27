Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' postponed once again, Mohanlal announces new release date

Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has been postponed once again due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film directed by Priyadarshan was all set to hit the screens on March 26, 2020. However, due to the lockdown, the film was postponed indefinitely. Then the new release date was announced and Marakkar was slated to release on May 13, 2021. But once again, the makers have decided to push the release date further owing to the new crisis.

Now Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea will be releasing on August 12, 2021. Mohanlal took to his Instagram page and announced with a brand new poster. In the poster, the superstar sports an intense look with long hair and a green outfit. He captioned it stating, "#MarakkarLionOfTheArabianSea #marakkararabikadalintesimham #marakkarmovie."

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Marakkar went on to win the Best Film award at the recently announced National Film Awards. Talking about the same, Priyadarshan had told IANS, "It took three years for the film to commence shooting after the first day I conceived it. It was like a dream come true for me and Mohanlal. I am really happy and this should not be seen as my film, it's our film. So many people played a huge role in the making of this film."

The veteran director's son Siddarth Priyadarshan fresh from the US after studying also landed his first National Award for Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

The film tells the tale of Kunhali Marakkar, the famous naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut, often known for organizing the first naval defence on the Indian coast.