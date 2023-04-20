Search icon
Police complaint filed against Yo Yo Honey Singh for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting event organiser

A police complaint has been filed against Yo Yo Honey Singh and his team after an event organiser from Mumbai claimed they abducted and assaulted him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

Yo Yo Honey Singh

A complaint has been filed against rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and his team members for  allegedly assaulting and kidnapping the owner of an event management agency. The Mumbai Police have received the complaint that says the alleged assault occurred a dispute over the cancellation of an after, an official said on Thursday.

However, no FIR has been registered in the matter so far and the police are examining the allegations made in the complaint, PTI reported quoting a Mumbai Police official. A probe into the matter is underway.

According to Mumbai Police, a person named, Vivek Raman has given a written complaint against Honey Singh and others at the BKC police station in Mumbai. "Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has lodged a complaint against Honey Singh and others for kidnapping, keeping him captive, and assaulting him," Mumbai Police official told ANI.

Raman alleged that Honey Singh kidnapped him and kept him captive and assaulted him in a Mumbai hotel located in the suburbs of the city, the police said. According to the complaint lodged on April 19, the complainant, Raman, had organised a programme for the singer at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai on April 15. Due to errors in the money transaction, the event had to be cancelled. The complainant in his complaint to BKC police alleged that the cancellation of the event miffed Honey Singh and his associates, who later abducted him, held him hostage at a hotel in Mumbai and assaulted him. He demanded the case be registered against Honey Singh and the arrest of the singer and his associates, the police said.

Honey Singh is best known for songs like Brown Rang, Desi Kalakaar, and Lungi Dance. The 40-year-old, real name Hirdesh Singh, has seen other controversies in the past as well.

(With agencies inputs)

