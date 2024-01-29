Once India's richest child actor, star kid started career at 2, her last two films earned over Rs 800 crore; now she...

Twitter
Headlines

Good news for health insurance policyholders: Check new guidelines, how to get it

Meet wife of world’s richest person, her family has net worth of Rs 1721074 crore, she is a…

Bihar Politics: Saamana editorial slams CM Nitish Kumar for returning to NDA fold

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

Meet brothers who began business with Rs 5000 after schooling; now own Rs 12000 crore company, became India's richest...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui poses with 'bade bhai' Salman Khan after winning Bigg Boss 17, says 'trophy Dongri aa hi gayi'

Good news for health insurance policyholders: Check new guidelines, how to get it

Meet wife of world’s richest person, her family has net worth of Rs 1721074 crore, she is a…

Bowlers to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar most times in Tests

7 Yoga poses to reduce double chin

Top 10 bowling figures on Test debut in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

Subhash Ghai reveals this actor was ready to go bald for Khal Nayak before he finalised Sanjay Dutt

Chinmayi Sripaada slams Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for his 'inhumane behaviour' for thrashing his student: 'If only...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Once India's richest child actor, star kid started career at 2, her last two films earned over Rs 800 crore; now she...

The star kid who started career at the age of 2 and has worked with superstars like Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 06:35 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

This star kid, who has worked with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and others, was India's richest child actor at the age of 17. The actress has worked in several hits and has made her mark in the industry. The actress we are talking about is none other than Sara Arjun. 

Sara Arjun is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun who has been a known name and face in the Telugu and Hindi film industry for two decades. After making his debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday, he worked in films like Rowdy Rathore, Raees, Secret Superstar, Dear Comrade, and Thalaivii. Sara started her journey in the entertainment industry when she was just 1 and half year old and shot for her first commercial after she was spotted at a mall with her parents. At the age of 2, Sara did a commercial for director Vijay who later gave her first break in the films with the movie Deiva Thirumagal at the same time, she also made her Hindi debut at the of 5 in the film 404. 

Sara Arjun then continued to work in big budget film with superstars like doing Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, Emraan Hashmi’s Ek Thi Daayan, Aishwarya Rai’s Jazbaa and more. She was particularly praised by the critics and the audience for her lead role in Saivam, wherein she starred with Nassar. She got her biggest break in 2021 when she played the role of young Nandini (the role played by Aishwarya Rai) in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. She had a short appearance in the part 1 but a larger, more fleshed-out role in part 2. Together, the two-part film earned over Rs 800 crore at the box office and gave the young actress a greater recognition across India.

The actress reportedly had a whopping net worth of Rs 10 crore at the age of 17 which made her the richest child actor in India. However, now, she has forfeited the tag as she has turned 18. The actress charges Rs 4 lakh per film and lives a luxurious life. She is now rumoured to star in a project with Thalapathy Vijay as the second lead soon. However, this has not been confirmed yet. She also reportedly has Quotation Gang in the pipeline which also stars Jackie Shroff. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Son of '12th Fail' director continues unstoppable run in Ranji Trophy, hits fourth consecutive century

Arun Mashettey becomes first finalist to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 finale, says didn't expect to last over 4 weeks

Rohan Bopanna scripts history, becomes 2nd Indian to win Australian Open men's double title

Sakat Chauth 2024: Know date, chaturthi tithi, rituals and more

INS Vishakhapatnam responds to distress call from merchant ship in Gulf of Aden

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE