Once India's richest child actor, star kid started career at 2, her last two films earned over Rs 800 crore; now she...

The star kid who started career at the age of 2 and has worked with superstars like Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

This star kid, who has worked with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and others, was India's richest child actor at the age of 17. The actress has worked in several hits and has made her mark in the industry. The actress we are talking about is none other than Sara Arjun.

Sara Arjun is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun who has been a known name and face in the Telugu and Hindi film industry for two decades. After making his debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday, he worked in films like Rowdy Rathore, Raees, Secret Superstar, Dear Comrade, and Thalaivii. Sara started her journey in the entertainment industry when she was just 1 and half year old and shot for her first commercial after she was spotted at a mall with her parents. At the age of 2, Sara did a commercial for director Vijay who later gave her first break in the films with the movie Deiva Thirumagal at the same time, she also made her Hindi debut at the of 5 in the film 404.

Sara Arjun then continued to work in big budget film with superstars like doing Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, Emraan Hashmi’s Ek Thi Daayan, Aishwarya Rai’s Jazbaa and more. She was particularly praised by the critics and the audience for her lead role in Saivam, wherein she starred with Nassar. She got her biggest break in 2021 when she played the role of young Nandini (the role played by Aishwarya Rai) in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. She had a short appearance in the part 1 but a larger, more fleshed-out role in part 2. Together, the two-part film earned over Rs 800 crore at the box office and gave the young actress a greater recognition across India.

The actress reportedly had a whopping net worth of Rs 10 crore at the age of 17 which made her the richest child actor in India. However, now, she has forfeited the tag as she has turned 18. The actress charges Rs 4 lakh per film and lives a luxurious life. She is now rumoured to star in a project with Thalapathy Vijay as the second lead soon. However, this has not been confirmed yet. She also reportedly has Quotation Gang in the pipeline which also stars Jackie Shroff.