Nani compares himself with Ram Charan while sharing views on nepotism: 'People always want to see their idol's sons...'

Telugu superstars Nani and Rana Daggubati came together for the Telugu celebrity chat show Nijam with Smita on SonyLIV. During the show, Nani compared himself with Ram Charan while talking about nepotism. Nani is an outsider in Tollywood while Ram Charan is the son of the legendary actor Chiranjeevi.

In a recent promo, the host Smita is seen asking Nani and Rana their views on nepotism in the Telugu film industry. Nani, whose real name is Ghanta Naveen Babu, said, "One lakh people will watch Nani’s first film, while one crore people will watch Charan’s first film. It's the audience, who is responsible for encouraging nepotism as people always want to see their idol's sons and daughters on the big screen."

On the other hand, the Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati, who is the son of the renowned film producer D. Suresh Babu, added, "If you can’t carry on your parents’ achievements and legacy, then you’re doing a disservice to your family." He even stated that it is 'his pride' to carry forward the legacy of his family.

Meanwhile, Nani is also celebrating his 39th birthday on February 24. Thanking his fans for their support, the actor took to his Twitter on Friday and wrote, "I was a Friday release on 24th Feb, 1984. Last 15 years I was born again and again on so many Friday’s :) This Friday all I have is gratitude for all your love and I look forward to celebrating many more together."

I was a Friday release on 24th feb, 1984



Last 15 years I was born again and again on so many Friday’s :)



This Friday all I have is gratitude for all your love and I look forward to celebrating many more together — Nani (@NameisNani) February 24, 2023

Nani will be seen next in the action-drama film Dasara, which releases in theatres on March 30 in the original Telugu language and dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, which is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, at the box office.



