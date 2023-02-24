Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Nani compares himself with Ram Charan while sharing views on nepotism: 'People always want to see their idol's sons...'

Nani, who is celebrating his 39th birthday on Friday, came as the guest on a Telugu celebrity talk show with Rana Daggubati.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Nani compares himself with Ram Charan while sharing views on nepotism: 'People always want to see their idol's sons...'
Nani-Ram Charan/File photos

Telugu superstars Nani and Rana Daggubati came together for the Telugu celebrity chat show Nijam with Smita on SonyLIV. During the show, Nani compared himself with Ram Charan while talking about nepotism. Nani is an outsider in Tollywood while Ram Charan is the son of the legendary actor Chiranjeevi. 

In a recent promo, the host Smita is seen asking Nani and Rana their views on nepotism in the Telugu film industry. Nani, whose real name is Ghanta Naveen Babu, said, "One lakh people will watch Nani’s first film, while one crore people will watch Charan’s first film. It's the audience, who is responsible for encouraging nepotism as people always want to see their idol's sons and daughters on the big screen."

On the other hand, the Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati, who is the son of the renowned film producer D. Suresh Babu, added, "If you can’t carry on your parents’ achievements and legacy, then you’re doing a disservice to your family." He even stated that it is 'his pride' to carry forward the legacy of his family. 

Meanwhile, Nani is also celebrating his 39th birthday on February 24. Thanking his fans for their support, the actor took to his Twitter on Friday and wrote, "I was a Friday release on 24th Feb, 1984. Last 15 years I was born again and again on so many Friday’s :) This Friday all I have is gratitude for all your love and I look forward to celebrating many more together."

Nani will be seen next in the action-drama film Dasara, which releases in theatres on March 30 in the original Telugu language and dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, which is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, at the box office.

READ | Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday: The maverick filmmaker and his love for music

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Urvashi Rautela hints at 'getting lit' ahead of her 29th birthday, netizens say 'Rishab bhaiya ki taraf...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.