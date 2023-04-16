Search icon
Kanguva: Suriya, Disha Patani-starrer Suriya 42 title announced with intense teaser, fans say ‘goosebumps’

Suriya 42 makers reveal the official title of Suriya and Disha Patani-starrer in an intense teaser. Movie to release in early 2024.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

Suriya who is popularly known for his roles in Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Singam 3 and more is all set to star in his first pan-India movie which was tentatively titled Suriya 42. However, now the makers have announced the title of the movie which is Kanguva in an intriguing teaser.

On Sunday, Suriya took to his Twitter account and shared the poster of his upcoming movie Kanguva and while sharing his excitement for the movie, the actor wrote, “Sheer joy working with Siva & Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #Kanguva.” The actor also shared the link to the teaser released on youtube in his tweet. Though the release date and the plotline have not yet been revealed, the teaser shows an intense battlefield and the background music given by Devi Shri Prasad is spine-chilling.

After watching the title reveal teaser, the excited fans couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on their reaction. One of the fans wrote, “It gave me Goosebumps.” Another wrote, “It was just amazing.” Fans also praised the cinematography and BGM and wrote, “hats off to the intense BGM. Goosebumps (fire emoji).” The fans also wished the best for the movie and can’t wait to watch the film on the big screen.

Helmed by Siva, Kanguva will be released in 10 different languages. Other than Suriya the movie also stars Disha Patani along with Yogi Babu, and Kovai Sarala among others in key roles. The film is slated to release in 2D and 3D and Suriya is reported to be playing 5 different characters in the film. The highly-anticipated movie is produced by K Gnanavel Raja and is going to hit the theatres in early 2024.

Disha Patani has last seen Ek Villan Returns which failed to perform well at the box office. Other than Suriya 42, the actress also has Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre’s Yodha in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra. The film is scheduled to release on July 7, 2023. 

Read Suriya42 motion poster: Suriya, Disha Patani's film promises edge-of-the-seat experience

 

