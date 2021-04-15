'Consider Shava Ni Girdhari Lal as my debut,' says Himanshi Khurana who previously did Punjabi films when she was 16

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Himanshi Khurana, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, is all set to make a comeback in the Punjabi film industry.

The actress will be seen opposite superstar Gippy Grewal in the upcoming Punjabi film 'Shava Ni Girdhari Lal'.

Talking about the film, her return to Punjabi cinema and working with the likes of Gippy Garewal and Neera Bajwa who are renowned figures in the Punjabi film industry, Himanshi told Etimes in an exclusive chat, "It feels great to be a part of such an interesting project. I was waiting for a good opportunity and especially a good script to hold on to. Although, honestly I consider this as my debut project since when I did my previous movies I was barely 16-year-old."

Reiterating that 'Shava Ni Girdhari Lal' should be considered her debut film, Himanshi further said, "The voice, the maturity and the expression on the face everything was quite different than it is now. So, I would say it was only a teaser of the experience and exposure I was about to witness. So yeah officially we can consider 'Shava Ni Girdhari Lal' as my debut movie."

On sharing screen-space with Gippy Grewal and Neeru Bajwa, Himanshi said that she's extremely excited to be part of the film starring the two. "Working with such a great team like Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa and the entire cast of Shava Ni Girdhari Lal is like a dream come true," she said.

Sharing how they intend to shoot the film amid the pandemic, Himanshi said, "We are shooting for Shava Ni Girdhari Lal in Chandigarh adhering to all government guidelines issued here. The sets are being sanitized and fumigated every now and then also the shoot timings are according to the curfew times issued by the government in order to ensure a safe environment at the shoot."