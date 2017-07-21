'Catfish' directors in talks to helm 'Mega Man' movie

"Catfish" directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman are in final negotiations to helm the movie adaptation of a popular video game Mega Man.

The duo might also write the screenplay for the film, which Masi Oka and Chernin Entertainment are producing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The video game, first released in 1987, centers on a robotic lab assistant created by a scientist named Dr Light.

Light is betrayed by a colleague who reprograms a line of robots in order to take over the world.

Joost and Schulman last directed the 2016 thriller "Nerve", featuring Emma Roberts and James Franco.

