Want a job at Google? Multi-billion dollar firm's former recruiter reveals tips to get your resume noticed

Google is at the top of the list for many job seekers, particularly techies. Google is a choice among job seekers since the company provides the latest tools and technology to its workforce and friendly work culture.

As millions of individuals apply for Google jobs each year, getting one is extremely difficult. Therefore, you must be attentive when creating your CV if you hope to wow the recruiters and land your ideal job.

Nolan Church, a former recruiter for Google, has some important advice for your resume. Church is the CEO of the talent marketplace Continuum and has worked in talent acquisition at firms like Google. Speaking to CNBC, he suggested the candidates against using misspelled words, making their CVs longer than two pages, and citing vague skills without giving supporting documentation.

Church advises using AI tools like ChatGPT or Grammarly to assist with these problems. Your resume can be polished and made to seem better using these tools.

Church also advised against using "text bricks" on resumes, which are long passages with plenty of words but little information. Such resumes don't have a chance of going forward.

He also advised having the CV examined by at least five to ten people before distributing it.

Last but not least, he advises structuring the CV for a 10-second viewership, which is the amount of time the recruiter has to spend on the application.