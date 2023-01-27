Search icon
UPSC ESE Prelims exam: Admit card RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, get direct link

UPSC has scheduled to conduct the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 on Sunday, February 19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Candidates can download the UPSC ESE Prelims exam admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

“Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2023 at various Centres/Venues all over India on 19th February, 2023 (Sunday). The Commission has uploaded the e-Admit Cards of the admitted candidates on its website (http://www.upsc.gov.in)”, reads the official notification.

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the “e - Admit Card: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023” link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can email usengg-upsc@nic.in by February 13 if there is any discrepancy with the e-Admit Card

