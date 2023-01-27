UPSC ESE Prelims exam: Admit card RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, get direct link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Candidates can download the UPSC ESE Prelims exam admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC has scheduled to conduct the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 on Sunday, February 19.
“Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2023 at various Centres/Venues all over India on 19th February, 2023 (Sunday). The Commission has uploaded the e-Admit Cards of the admitted candidates on its website (http://www.upsc.gov.in)”, reads the official notification.
UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022: Steps to download
Candidates can email usengg-upsc@nic.in by February 13 if there is any discrepancy with the e-Admit Card