IBPS Clerk Prelim 2022 Result DECLARED at ibps.in: See how to download here

MHT CET Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 scores at the official website-- ibps.in. The examination was conducted in September 2022. The result was declared on September 21, 2022. The scores will remain active till October 8.

Candidates who have qualified for the written examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted in October 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: How to check scores

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 scores available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your scores will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read: MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 1 registration begins: List of important documents, how to check here