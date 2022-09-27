Search icon
IBPS Clerk Prelim 2022 Result DECLARED at ibps.in: See how to download here

IBPS Clerk Prelim 2022 Result declared at the official website-- ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 07:35 PM IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 scores at the official website-- ibps.in. The examination was conducted in September 2022. The result was declared on September 21, 2022. The scores will remain active till October 8. 

Candidates who have qualified for the written examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted in October 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: How to check scores

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in
  • Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 scores available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your scores will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

