MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 1 registration begins: List of important documents, how to check here

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started the Centralised Admission Process, CAP for the 5-year LLB integrated course at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. The last date to register for MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 1 registration is October 6.
As per the MAH CET LLB (Five Year Integrated Course) CAP Admission Schedule, the E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in Application forms by the e-verification Team will be done between September 26 to October 9. MAH CET LLB CAP Round 1 alphabetical merit list will be displayed on October 10.
MAH CET LLB CAP Round 1 2022: Important documents
MAH CET LLB CAP Round 1 2022: How to register
Read: Last date to register for GATE 2023 on September 30 at gate.iitk.ac.in, check documents required, steps to apply