MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 1 registration begins: List of important documents, how to check here

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started the Centralised Admission Process, CAP for the 5-year LLB integrated course at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. The last date to register for MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 1 registration is October 6.

As per the MAH CET LLB (Five Year Integrated Course) CAP Admission Schedule, the E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in Application forms by the e-verification Team will be done between September 26 to October 9. MAH CET LLB CAP Round 1 alphabetical merit list will be displayed on October 10.

MAH CET LLB CAP Round 1 2022: Important documents

Photograph

Signature

Class 10th, 12th mark sheet

MAH LLB 5-year application form and scorecard

Domicile Certficate or Birth certficate.

MAH CET LLB CAP Round 1 2022: How to register

Go to the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org

On the appeared homepage, click on CAP 2022 portal

Now, click on the 5 year integrated LLB course

A new login/registration page would open

Register yourself and apply for the admission process

Fill in the details and submit the documents

Submit the details and save the screen.

