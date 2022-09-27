Search icon
MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 1 registration begins: List of important documents, how to check here

MHT CET 2022 CAP 5 year LLB integrated course admission process at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

MHT CET Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started the Centralised Admission Process, CAP for the 5-year LLB integrated course at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. The last date to register for MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 1 registration is October 6. 

As per the MAH CET LLB (Five Year Integrated Course) CAP Admission Schedule, the E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in Application forms by the e-verification Team will be done between September 26 to October 9. MAH CET LLB CAP Round 1 alphabetical merit list will be displayed on October 10. 

MAH CET LLB CAP Round 1 2022: Important documents

  • Photograph
  • Signature
  • Class 10th, 12th mark sheet
  • MAH LLB 5-year application form and scorecard
  • Domicile Certficate or Birth certficate.

MAH CET LLB CAP Round 1 2022: How to register

  • Go to the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org
  • On the appeared homepage, click on CAP 2022 portal
  • Now, click on the 5 year integrated LLB course
  • A new login/registration page would open
  • Register yourself and apply for the admission process
  • Fill in the details and submit the documents
  • Submit the details and save the screen.

