Education

Education

Meet woman who cracked UPSC with AIR 28, became IAS officer in first attempt without coaching, is currently posted as...

UPSC witnessed the participation of many candidates from various backgrounds and fields. IAS Chandrajyoti Singh is one of those few who cracked the UPSC exam on her first attempt.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in India, candidates from all across the country prepare for competitive civil services with sheer focus and strategized planning to crack it. Only a few of them manage to crack the UPSC exam and secure jobs as IAS officers, IPS officers, and others.

It takes years to prepare for the UPSC exam, and only a small percentage of candidates are able to pass it after enduring the difficult process. Some even crack the exam on their first attempt. IAS Chandrajyoti Singh is one of those candidates who cracked the UPSC exam in her first attempt. 

Chandrajyoti was born into a family of former army officers; her mother was Lt. Col. Meen Singh, and her father, Col. Dalbara Singh, was an army radiologist. Her parents, who are army officers, have always motivated her to succeed in life.

Singh was brought up in a disciplined and inspiring environment where her parents taught her the virtues of tenacity and commitment at a young age.

Her pursuit of academic brilliance is reflected in her journey. Singh achieved an astounding 95.4% in the class 12 exams from Chandigarh's Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, and a flawless 10 CGPA in the class 10 board exams from Jalandhar's APJ School. She pursued her studies further, earning a 7.75 CGPA and an honours degree in history from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, in 2018.

After her graduation, Singh took a year off before starting her UPSC preparation process in 2018. With a strict plan and unwavering commitment, she not only passed the UPSC exam but also achieved an outstanding All India Rank (AIR) 28. Chandrajyoti Singh, who was 22, donned the prestigious hat of an IAS officer.

Her success story has become an inspiration to many UPSC candidates, showing that the seemingly impossible UPSC exam can be overcome with perseverance and a well-thought-out plan. 

At the age of 22, Chandrajyoti Singh became an IAS officer. Following the simple, Chandrjyoti decided to make her notes and read the newspaper for one to two hours daily. IAS officer Chandrjyoti found that weekly revision helped her as she focused on mock tests. Presently, she is an IAS officer of the Punjab cadre who is posted as SDM of Mohali.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
