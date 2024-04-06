Meet Miss India finalist who quit modelling, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IFS officer, is posted in..

Many people are fascinated with the world of glamour. But, there are only a handful of people who would walk away from the world of glitz and glamour to become a government official and serve the country in a way that impacts society. Today, we will tell you about one such woman who quit modelling to pursue her dream of becoming an IFS officer. The woman we are talking about is none other than IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran.

IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran who hails from Rajasthan comes from an accomplished family. Her father is Commanding Officer Ajay Kumar of the 9th Telangana NCC Battalion in Karimnagar. It was the military background of her family that inspired IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran to choose a career that benefits her nation.

Let us tell you, after being born in Rajasthan IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran moved to Delhi where she completed her schooling from Sanskriti school in Chanakyapuri. She scored an impressive 97.5 percent on the Class 12 board. Being an accomplished student also helped IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran to get into a good college.

She completed her graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. You will be surprised to know that while in college, IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran did modelling and was also part of many beauty pageants.

In 2016, IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran became a finalist in the Miss India pageant. She was crowned Miss Delhi in 2015 and the title of Miss Clean and Care Fresh Face in 2014.

In 2018, IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran was also selected for IIM Indore but she decided to shift her career dramatically and started preparations for the UPSC exam. With determination and hard work, IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran cracked the UPSC exam on her first attempt with AIR 93, without any coaching. She self-studied for 10 months at home to clear the UPSC exam.



Aishwarya Sheoran became an IFS officer and is currently posted in the department of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India.

