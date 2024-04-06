Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CBI busts child trafficking ring in Delhi 2 newborns rescued

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan refused to work in this film; it earned Rs 150 crore

PM Narendra Modi's Ghaziabad roadshow today: Traffic advisory issued, check restrictions

Meet Miss India finalist who quit modelling, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IFS officer, is posted in..

Adah Sharma says she felt 'a little overwhelmed' after visiting Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment: 'When I had gone...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Noida Police files 1200-page chargesheet against Elvish Yadav in snake venom case

Meet actress, who lived with 9 ‘psychopaths’ in 3 BHK, lived on one egg, bread, now earns Rs 2 crore for 5-minute role

This student cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 99, then decided not to take admission in IIT and...

10 signs you may have kidney disease

Players to make IPL debut before turning 18

Diabetes diet: 8 low-sugar fruits for diabetics

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan refused to work in this film; it earned Rs 150 crore

Meet actress, who lived with 9 ‘psychopaths’ in 3 BHK, lived on one egg, bread, now earns Rs 2 crore for 5-minute role

Adah Sharma says she felt 'a little overwhelmed' after visiting Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment: 'When I had gone...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Miss India finalist who quit modelling, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IFS officer, is posted in..

IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran who hails from Rajasthan comes from an accomplished family. Her father is Commanding Officer Ajay Kumar of the 9th Telangana NCC Battalion in Karimnagar.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 03:46 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many people are fascinated with the world of glamour. But, there are only a handful of people who would walk away from the world of glitz and glamour to become a government official and serve the country in a way that impacts society. Today, we will tell you about one such woman who quit modelling to pursue her dream of becoming an IFS officer. The woman we are talking about is none other than IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran.

IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran who hails from Rajasthan comes from an accomplished family. Her father is Commanding Officer Ajay Kumar of the 9th Telangana NCC Battalion in Karimnagar. It was the military background of her family that inspired IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran to choose a career that benefits her nation. 

Let us tell you, after being born in Rajasthan IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran moved to Delhi where she completed her schooling from Sanskriti school in Chanakyapuri. She scored an impressive 97.5 percent on the Class 12 board. Being an accomplished student also helped IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran to get into a good college. 

She completed her graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. You will be surprised to know that while in college, IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran did modelling and was also part of many beauty pageants. 

In 2016, IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran became a finalist in the Miss India pageant. She was crowned Miss Delhi in 2015 and the title of Miss Clean and Care Fresh Face in 2014. 

In 2018, IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran was also selected for IIM Indore but she decided to shift her career dramatically and started preparations for the UPSC exam. With determination and hard work, IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran cracked the UPSC exam on her first attempt with AIR 93, without any coaching. She self-studied for 10 months at home to clear the UPSC exam.
 
Aishwarya Sheoran became an IFS officer and is currently posted in the department of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India.

READ | This student cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 99, then decided not to take admission in IIT and...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IAF launches emergency landing facility in J-K, also plans..

This Oscar-winning Hollywood music composer to make Bollywood debut with AR Rahman for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Meet Salman, Sunny, Hrithik’s co-star, who quit Bollywood due to nepotism, his scenes got cut, left country, is now…

IIT Bombay reacts after reports claim '36% of students fail to get placed'

Details of Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's secret wedding revealed: From Rs 1-crore venue to designer who works for royalty

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement