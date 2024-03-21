Twitter
Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC without coaching in 2nd attempt, got AIR 12, her husband is…..

She gave the JEE exam after intermediate since she has always aspired to pursue engineering. Thereafter, she went to IIT Kanpur, where she got intrigued by the UPSC and chose to prepare for the exam without coaching.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

Success tastes even better if it comes after battling numerous adverse circumstances and conquering them with resilience. One such inspiring story is of IAS Tejasvi Rana who got AIR 12 without coaching.

Tejasvi Rana belongs to Kurukshetra in Haryana. She gave the JEE exam after intermediate since she has always aspired to pursue engineering. Thereafter, she went to IIT Kanpur, where she got intrigued by the UPSC and chose to prepare for the exam without coaching. She self-studied by writing her own notes and using the internet.

She advised that candidates must make optimal use of resources to get on the right track and regularly analyze their progress. Her first attempt at the UPSC examination in 2015 brought success in the preliminary stage, yet she faced failure in the mains. Unperturbed by them, Tejasvi's resolve only bloomed as she directed her efforts, emerging successful in 2016 with an impressive All India Rank of 12.

Her husband is IPS officer Abhishek Gupta who is posted in Kalimpong, West Bengal.

Advertisement

