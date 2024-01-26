Meet IAS officer, daughter of a cop who lived like a ‘monk’ to crack UPSC exam in her third attempt; she is married to…

Pari belongs to Bikaner, Rajasthan. Her father Maniram Bishnoi is an advocate and her mother Sushila Bishnoi is a police officer in GRP. While, Gopiram Bishnoi, Pari's grandfather was the village sarpanch in Kakra four times.

It is a general perception that very beautiful people are not very intelligent and smart. But this myth was rightfully disproved by IAS Pari Bishnoi, who is an impeccable combination of beauty with brains.

Pari belongs to Bikaner, Rajasthan. Her father Maniram Bishnoi is an advocate and her mother Sushila Bishnoi is a police officer in GRP. While, Gopiram Bishnoi, Pari's grandfather was the village sarpanch in Kakra four times.

She pursued her schooling at St. Mary's Convent School in Ajmer. Thereafter, Pari relocated to Delhi to pursue her undergraduate degree at the Indraprastha College for Women of the University of Delhi. At MDS University in Ajmer, she completed her political science master's degree. She also passed the NET-JRF.

Thereafter, she embarked on her UPSC journey to become an IAS officer. Her mother once asserted in an interview that her daughter deleted all her social media accounts and even avoided using her phone. She added that Pari led a life like a monk while preparing for the exam. Finally, her hard work and determination bore fruit in 2019 when she cracked the UPSC exam on her third attempt by securing AIR 30.

Currently, she is serving as the Sub Divisional Officer in Gangtok, Sikkim. Before this, she was Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Gas, Government of India.

She was also in the news for personal reasons last month, as she married Bhavya Bishnoi, Haryana’s youngest MLA from Adampur, Hisar, in a lavish wedding in Udaipur.

Bhavya is the grandson of Haryana's former Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal and son of BJP leader, Kuldeep Bishnoi.