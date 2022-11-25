DU admission 2022: Over 8,680 seats allotted in first round of spot allocation, details here

Headlines

Kareena Kapoor reveals why she, Saif named their son Taimur; recalls 'traumatic time' after being trolled for his name

Noida SC lawyer murder: How property dispute sparked marital rift; killer husband undetected for 24 hours

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Private registrations set to begin today, check details

UP rains: 19 killed in past 24 hours, schools closed in some districts

How much did India’s G20 Summit 2023 cost? Know which country hosted most expensive G20 yet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kareena Kapoor reveals why she, Saif named their son Taimur; recalls 'traumatic time' after being trolled for his name

Hello, UPI: A deep dive into voice-based payments, everything you need to know

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Mukesh Ambani quotes that are lessons in success

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

Players who have scored 13000 or more runs in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to backlash to his 'tone deaf' take on wearing fake sneakers: ‘The truth is I've...'

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

HomeEducation

Education

DU admission 2022: Over 8,680 seats allotted in first round of spot allocation, details here

Over 8,680 students have been allotted seats in the first round of spot seat allocation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

More than 6,000 candidates have accepted the seats allotted to them in the first spot round of admission to undergraduate programmes at Delhi University, a varsity official said.

Over 8,680 students have been allotted seats in the first round of spot seat allocation. So far, 349 have confirmed their admission by submitting fees.

"Out of 8,682 students allocated seats in the first spot round, 6,030 have accepted the seat," the official said.

The candidates can accept the allocated seats till Friday.

Under the spot round of seat allocation which started on November 20, more than 26,200 candidates have applied for around 14,000 vacant seats in undergraduate courses in DU colleges.

Unlike regular Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds, seats allocated in a spot admission round will be final. They will not be upgraded in any subsequent round of the spot admission system.

Till the third round of seat allocation under CSAS, 58,883 students have been admitted to undergraduate courses, and more than 14,000 seats are vacant in the university which began admitting students for the academic year 2022-23 in September.

There are 70,000 seats in the university's undergraduate programmes. The university declared the first spot admission list on Wednesday.

The last date for online payment of admission fees is November 27.

The allocations will be done according to the availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of college and category.

The DU's admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases -- application process, preference filling and the seat allotment-cum-admission.

This year, the university is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) instead of their class 12 marks.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Madhuri Dixit enjoys Beyonce concert with husband Dr Shriram Nene, calls celebrated singer 'queen'

Delhi govt imposes ban on sale, use of all kinds of firecrackers

Meet Sridevi’s sister Srilatha, was once manager of actress, stopped talking to Sridevi forever due to...

First meet of INDIA bloc coordination committee in Delhi on this date

Meet man who gained Rs 25600 crore wealth in just one year, his net worth now is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE