CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam CANCELLATION: Latest updates students need to know

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 exam latets updates: Even as some students and parents are demanding that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) must cancel the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam, the CBSE is expected to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam in offline mode from November 16.

While demanding the cancellation of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam, the students and parents have claimed that students are yet to receive COVID-19 vaccine and it is likely that coronavirus could spread among the students who appear for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 term 1 exams. It is to be noted that several students are in favour of conducting the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exams in online mode, there are many students who are demanding the cancellation of term 1 exam due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has preferred not to comment on this matter and is making preparations to hold CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam from November 16. The CBSE has already released the datesheet for CBSE Term 1 exam and has also released the admit card for the term 1 exams. The students can download the admit card from CBSE's official website - cbse.gov.in.

Due to Covid-19, CBSE has decided to conduct Class 10, 12 Board Exams in two terms-Term 1 and Term 2. The CBSE has already announced that 50 percent of the syllabus will be asked in the Term 1 exam and the remaining 50 percent syllabus will be asked in the Term 2 exams which would be held in March 2022.